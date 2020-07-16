Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold roundtable on mental health and COVID-19 in Tampa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis will be holding the round table at the Tampa Bay Crisis Center.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis will be in Tampa Thursday afternoon to talk about mental health and the coronavirus.

They will be at the Tampa Bay Crisis Center at 12:30 p.m. to hold a roundtable discussion. They will be joined by the Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell.

From feeling isolated and alone while practicing social distancing to having fear and anxiety about the virus, pandemics can be stressful.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's important to take care of your mental health during such stressful times.

Here are some healthy ways the CDC has listed to help cope with stress:

If you have suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. And, there is help available. Contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

