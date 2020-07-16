Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold roundtable on mental health and COVID-19 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis will be in Tampa Thursday afternoon to talk about mental health and the coronavirus.
They will be at the Tampa Bay Crisis Center at 12:30 p.m. to hold a roundtable discussion. They will be joined by the Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell.
From feeling isolated and alone while practicing social distancing to having fear and anxiety about the virus, pandemics can be stressful.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's important to take care of your mental health during such stressful times.
Here are some healthy ways the CDC has listed to help cope with stress:
- Know what to do if you are sick and are concerned about COVID-19. Contact a health professional before you start any self-treatment for COVID-19.
- Know where and how to get treatment and other support services and resources, including counseling or therapy (in person or through telehealth services).
- Take care of your emotional health. Taking care of your emotional health will help you think clearly and react to the urgent needs to protect yourself and your family.
- Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including those on social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
- Take care of your body.
- Take deep breaths, stretch or mediate
- Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals.
- Exercise regularly.
- Get plenty of sleep.
- Avoid excessive alcohol and drug use.
- Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
- Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
- Connect with your community- or faith-based organizations. While social distancing measures are in place, consider connecting online, through social media or by phone or mail.
If you have suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. And, there is help available. Contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
- Florida's recent record day for COVID-19 might not have been quite that high
- Gov. DeSantis: Florida to cut ties with testing labs providing delayed COVID-19 results
- How to see Comet NEOWISE and the International Space Station
- Walmart shopper pulls gun on man in dispute over mask, deputies say
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter