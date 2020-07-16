x
Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold roundtable on mental health and COVID-19 in Tampa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis will be holding the round table at the Tampa Bay Crisis Center.
Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File
In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Doral, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis will be in Tampa Thursday afternoon to talk about mental health and the coronavirus. 

They will be at the Tampa Bay Crisis Center at 12:30 p.m. to hold a roundtable discussion. They will be joined by the Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell. 

From feeling isolated and alone while practicing social distancing to having fear and anxiety about the virus, pandemics can be stressful. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's important to take care of your mental health during such stressful times. 

Here are some healthy ways the CDC has listed to help cope with stress:

  • Know what to do if you are sick and are concerned about COVID-19. Contact a health professional before you start any self-treatment for COVID-19.
  • Know where and how to get treatment and other support services and resources, including counseling or therapy (in person or through telehealth services).
  • Take care of your emotional health. Taking care of your emotional health will help you think clearly and react to the urgent needs to protect yourself and your family.
  • Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including those on social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
  • Take care of your body.
  • Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
  • Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
  • Connect with your community- or faith-based organizations. While social distancing measures are in place, consider connecting online, through social media or by phone or mail.

If you have suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. And, there is help available. Contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255. 

