x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

coronavirus

Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at UF Health

The news conference from DeSantis comes after Florida reached more than 200,000 positive cases of coronavirus over the weekend.
Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File
In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Doral, Fla.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a news conference at noon Monday in The Villages. 

DeSantis will make an appearance at UF Health to talk about the state's response to COVID-19. 

The news conference from the governor comes after Florida reached more than 200,000 positive cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

The state has now had more confirmed cases than Germany, which has 83.02 million residents -- more than 3.86 times Florida's population.

You can watch DeSantis' press conference on the 10 Tampa Bay Facebook page or on the 10 Tampa Bay YouTube channel. 

RELATED: White House again rejects national strategy on masks

RELATED: Florida coronavirus deaths, new cases, hospitalizations, ICU capacity, recoveries

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter