Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at UF Health

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a news conference at noon Monday in The Villages.
DeSantis will make an appearance at UF Health to talk about the state's response to COVID-19.
The news conference from the governor comes after Florida reached more than 200,000 positive cases of coronavirus over the weekend.
The state has now had more confirmed cases than Germany, which has 83.02 million residents -- more than 3.86 times Florida's population.
You can watch DeSantis' press conference on the 10 Tampa Bay Facebook page or on the 10 Tampa Bay YouTube channel.
