DeSantis scheduled to speak with Tampa General Hospital CEO

Florida recorded another 16,935 new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to visit Tampa Bay on Thursday for a news conference with a local health leader as COVID hospitalizations and cases reach recent highs.

The governor is meeting with Tampa General Hospital CEO John Couris for the briefing, which will begin at 2 p.m., according to DeSantis' office.

Florida on Wednesday reported 16,935 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of people hospitalized reached an all-time record of 12,041 patients. During the same day, DeSantis held a roundtable discussion with several hospital CEOs, including Couris, in light of the recent numbers.

Most hospital officials reported to DeSantis that the trend in hospitalizations has been unvaccinated people in their 50s.

"When you look at our experience right now, it's definitely skewing younger, for sure," Couris had said.

President Joe Biden this week asked Republican governors, including DeSantis, to help fight this latest COVID surge with mask mandates or "get out of the way." DeSantis, who has been a vocal critic of lockdowns and mask mandates, fired back.