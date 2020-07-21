Gov. Desantis: 'Doesn't plan to close gyms' amid rising coronavirus cases

Here's what you can do to remain safe during your workout.

TAMPA, Fla — As cases spike in Florida, the concern grows as citizens look to return to a "normal" routine; one of which would includes working out at a gym.

During a news conference in Apopka, Gov. Ron Desantis said, "I think taking that option away for people to be healthy just doesn’t make sense,” he continued. “I think most people who are going to the gyms are in the low-risk groups.”

Dr. Jerry Bishop, with Advent Health, believes that leading a healthy lifestyle is important more so now than ever.

"It's about taking the necessary precautions, making sure you are socially distanced, obviously don’t go if your sick so you can protect others,” said Bishop.

Physical fitness and a well balanced diet can strengthen ones immune system and protect from other ailments, it's best to keep in mind the best practice for the safety of yourself and others.

“Don't pressure yourself. You don’t have to only go to the gym, you can go out walking, try the different parks, walking in your neighborhood, any form of exercise is good," said Bishop.

To curb the spread of the coronavirus will call for a collaborative effort. That's why local facilities and fitness networks, like SweatNet, are doing their part to help keep members safe.

"We only partner with the people that are doing their part and really care about the health and wellness of their members,” SweatNet Founder Taylor Smith went on to say, "For all of our classes you get your own station, plenty of wipes and sanitation to clean your equipment down.”

The CDC also has additional safety information and tips to workout and remain physically active while socially distanced see here.

