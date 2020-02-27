TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — While Gov. Ron DeSantis said there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, health leaders in Florida are continuing to monitor the virus's spread.

During a Thursday morning news conference from Tallahassee, DeSantis would not release numbers on how many people in the state have been tested for coronavirus, or COVID-19. However, he called the spread of the virus a "rapidly-evolving situation."

Worldwide, the virus has sickened more than 81,000 people and killed almost 3,000.

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees and DeSantis said they aren't giving a number of people tested for the virus in the state because the law forbids it. In order for the state to share that information, the virus has to be considered "highly infectious" and at risk of spreading.

Rivkees said because there are no current confirmed cases in Florida, coronavirus is considered "moderately infectious" in the state.

DeSantis and health leaders in Florida have been working on coronavirus contingency plans since January. The Florida Department of Health has a management team in place and launched a COVID-19 web page with the latest information on the virus and how to protect yourself.

MORE: Get the latest on coronavirus

The best way to protect against coronavirus, according to Florida DOH and the Centers for Disease Control, is to wash your hands.

DeSantis also addressed concerns about flights coming into the U.S. from China by saying those flights are being diverted to 11 airports around the country. He said no flights from China are directly landing in Florida.

The federal government has said that no one who has visited China in the last 14 days is allowed to enter the U.S.

Authorities say if a person with coronavirus would come forward in Florida, that person would be evaluated at a local hospital after following steps to keep them isolated from others. Then, a sample from them would be sent to the CDC in Atlanta for testing.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Mystery case in California; Virus reaches Latin America

RELATED: Possible first US coronavirus case of unknown origin reported in California

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the federal coronavirus response.

Trump says the U.S. is “very, very ready” for whatever the new coronavirus threat brings. He said, Pence in charge of overseeing the nation's response, is working with the government's top health authorities.

Trump has asked for $2.5 billion to combat the virus, but many in Congress say that's not enough. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has asked for $8.5 billion.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter