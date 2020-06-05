When can we get haircuts? Florida’s governor wants to ‘safely’ reopen barber shops and hair salons

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he “desperately” needs a haircut, and he slammed the “elite” who are violating the rules to stay perfectly groomed.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It’s a goose and gander question, according to the governor of Florida.

“I find it fascinating how some of the people I see on TV that are the most vociferous about not letting anything open always have a close-cut haircut. How does that work? Does their hair just stop growing during a pandemic, or are they just violating the rules?,” Ron DeSantis asked rhetorically during a news conference Wednesday in Miami Gardens.

“There’s some people out there that are elite that think rules for everybody else but that they shouldn’t follow it. And, I think people are tired of it.”

But, the governor does not count himself among the “elite.” He said he hasn’t gotten a haircut in two months.

“I am desperately in need of a haircut, so I know people are eager," he said.

So, what’s the plan for letting barbers and hairstylists get back to work? DeSantis said state leaders are developing a set of safety requirements, “but I told my folks we have a responsibility to get to ‘yes'.”

“I really believe that if somebody is able to conduct their business that is low-risk, government shouldn’t be restricting them,” DeSantis said.

He did not say when barbershops and hair salons would be allowed to reopen, but stylists in other states are already breaking out their scissors.

Georgia gave them the go-ahead last month. Salons in Texas will open their doors on Friday.

What other people are reading right now: