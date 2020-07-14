Gov. DeSantis holds COVID-19 roundtable with Miami-Dade mayors

He said nurses are available to help patients who are sick with COVID-19 complications.

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took part in a roundtable discussion with Miami-Dade County mayors Tuesday afternoon.

It was held at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami, which has been one of Florida's coronavirus hotspots.

DeSantis noted an increase in testing statewide. More than 67,000 test results were returned from labs on Monday -- with more than 100,000 each of the days prior.

He told the mayors plenty of nurses are available to help respond to the pandemic.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said hearing Vice President Mike Pence say we're in a "good place" gives people a false sense of security. Gelber said people don't understand contact tracing.

Pinecrest Mayor Joe Corradino said Florida needs to step up and re-regulate things, a sentiment Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez echoed saying additional restrictions should be considered if the situation worsens.

Gimenez said there are isolation hotel rooms available for people who live in crowded homes and that the county pays for the rooms. He believes many people are getting COVID-19 from their homes.

DeSantis said the state is seeing more cases among seniors but that admissions are down at long-term care facilities.

Carlos Migoya, CEO of Jackson Health, said his health care system is seeing an increase of 50 patients a day and that one-third of patients have COVID-19.

You can watch the two-hour roundtable discussion below.

Roundtable with South Florida mayors

