Gov. DeSantis says neither state nor schools will shut down due to COVID-19: A doctor disagrees

If Florida starts to see an uptick in coronavirus cases, an infectious disease expert says shutdowns could be necessary.

TAMPA, Fla. — Making several stops across Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state is on the right track and his administration won't take a step back.

"We are fortunate to see key metrics in the state of Florida decline in respect to COVID-19," he said during a press conference.

While positive case numbers, hospitalizations and the mortality rate decline, DeSantis says reopening schools was the right move. But today the superintendent in Hillsborough County posted this video asking parents to keep kids at home if they're waiting on COVID-19 test results.

Thank you all for an outstanding first day back to our school campuses. Superintendent @AddisonGDavis has an important reminder for both students and staff members: pic.twitter.com/68PoF4SQab — Hillsborough Schools (@HillsboroughSch) September 1, 2020

The district reported six students were positive for the virus on the first day of class, and some of the student's classmates will be quarantined.

Even still, Dr. Scott Atlas with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, says shutting down schools could be dangerous. Atlas does is not an infectious disease expert.

"Children are very low risk. We know how to protect the high-risk people. It's very harmful to keep schools closed. When you start to introduce closure of schools because people have positive asymptomatic tests, that's not the point of testing," Atlas said.

DeSantis echoed the same message, saying there would be no more shutdowns in the state.

"We will never do any of these lockdowns again. I hear people say that they’ll shut down the country and I honestly, I cringe," DeSantis said.

But Dr. Jill Roberts with USF Public Health says shutdowns aren't out of the picture yet.

"We're probably okay to do that right now. However, should we start to see a turn where the cases start to skyrocket, we need to have another conversation. We did this in the spring where things look good for a little while, and then we actually had to go into a shutdown. We have to be prepared for that," Roberts said.

The infectious disease expert says the same rules apply to schools.

"I think all schools are incredibly aware that this could change. At any point, we could be going back to a virtual type of environment should COVID-19 get really bad in our community," Roberts said.

