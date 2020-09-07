100 contract nurses have been sent to Tampa Bay, DeSantis says

The Tampa Bay area has had 10.6 percent of the state's positive COVID-19 test results, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Additional coronavirus assistance is on its way to the Tampa Bay area.

During a press conference Wednesday in Jacksonville, Gov. Ron DeSantis shared that 100 contract nurses have been sent to help fight COVID-19 around Tampa Bay. And, the governor says "many more" will be dispatched around the state.

The announcement comes after the White House Coronavirus Task Force announced Florida is one of four core states it is monitoring in the "red zone" for COVID-19. Dr. Deborah Birx said the force is specifically looking at 10 counties in Florida, and Hillsborough is one of them.

Thursday's report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state reported another 8,935 cases on July 8. It also showed we reached the highest number of deaths reported in a single day's data: 120. The previous single-day high was 113 deaths reported in one data release in May.

Six Tampa Bay area counties have seen 43,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19 or 10.6 percent of the state's total cases.

The area is also reporting a total of 807 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Here is our areas breakdown:

Hillsborough: 17,008 cases and 186 deaths

Pinellas: 10,129 cases and 223 deaths

Pasco:3,397 cases and 28 deaths

Polk: 6,310 cases and 128 deaths

Manatee:4,399 cases and 140 deaths

Sarasota: 2,593 cases and 102 deaths

It is unclear at this time where specifically these nurses will be sent to assist and what roles they will play.

