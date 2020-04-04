The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office learned one of its detention deputies tested positive for the coronavirus.

The sheriff’s office made the announcement April 4 but said the detention deputy last worked March 19.

In a release sent by Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Health Department said there were two days that the deputy could have unknowingly spread the virus at work.

Everyone was assessed and screened, all without symptoms. The release says isn’t any reason to believe that others are at risk related to this case.

PCSO said the deputy is recovering and will be off the job for the foreseeable future.

