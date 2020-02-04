TAMPA, Fla. — The birth of a child is typically a milestone moment shared by spouses, family members, and loved ones.

Now, like so many other pivotal moments, the coronavirus is robbing some expectant moms of sharing the birth of their child with visitors.

Some New York hospitals recently started restricting spouses, partners, and other visitors from labor and delivery rooms to avoid the potential spread of the coronavirus. The move sparked outrage and an online petition to safeguard the right of all laboring people to have support took off.

However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stepped in a few days later to ensure women will not be forced to give birth alone.

With new guidelines and restrictions being released every day, Nichole Black has seen an increase in her business as a "digital doula."

Black offers emotional support for expectant moms through video-chat services.

She offers everything from preparation throughout pregnancy to actually being in the labor room via FaceTime.

"What was once an option to have virtual support is now a necessity," said Black.

Black, who's based in Tampa, has clients all over the country. She believes now amid the coronavirus pandemic, emotional support for expectant moms is critical.

"There’s this increase in anxious feelings and fear and that is something that a virtual call, spending an hour with somebody who really understands and talks you through things, helps you kind of center yourself," said Black.

Black says her biggest advice for expectant moms is to meditate and focus on positive affirmations.

