ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — President Donald Trump approved Florida's disaster declaration request, making federal funding available for emergency-related services across the state amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Ron DeSantis formally requested the declaration earlier in the week, with Senators Mario Rubio and Rick Scott writing a letter to the president in support.
The disaster approval allows federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts, a news release from the White House states. This includes funding for crisis counseling and emergency protective measures.
According to DeSantis' letter to Trump, the state projects to spend more than $208 million in services, materials and supplies to respond to and limit the spread of coronavirus.
More help could be considered if conditions worsen.
"Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments," the release said.
