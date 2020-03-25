ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — President Donald Trump approved Florida's disaster declaration request, making federal funding available for emergency-related services across the state amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis formally requested the declaration earlier in the week, with Senators Mario Rubio and Rick Scott writing a letter to the president in support.

The disaster approval allows federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts, a news release from the White House states. This includes funding for crisis counseling and emergency protective measures.

According to DeSantis' letter to Trump, the state projects to spend more than $208 million in services, materials and supplies to respond to and limit the spread of coronavirus.

More help could be considered if conditions worsen.

"Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments," the release said.

