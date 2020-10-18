Watch: Biden supporter takes aim at anti-maskers with 'Beauty and the Beast' parody

Wear a mask, wear a mask, wear a mask!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They're not the words from the 1991 film but perhaps more so adjusted for life in 2020.

Noah Lindquist, a songwriter and supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, recently published a COVID-19 parody of "Be Our Guest" from "Beauty and the Beast." The topic? Mask wearing. Title? "Wear a Mask."

Well, it's geared toward those who choose not to wear a mask.

"Wear. A. Mask. Wear a mask. Is this really much to ask?" Lumière sings. "Tie some fabric 'round your face. Oh, it's the simplest of tasks!

"...Stop the lies, stop the fights. No one's taking away your rights! All this speculation makes me need a flask."

Watch below and take note: Some of the language used may be offensive to some viewers.

Masks are an effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its director, Dr. Robert Redfield, said there is "clear scientific evidence" masks work to limit the spread of COVID-19.

They, too, might even provide better protection than a COVID-19 vaccine. Redfield explained that a potential coronavirus vaccine may only have an immune response 70 percent of the time that protects a person against COVID-19.

"If I don’t get an immune response, the vaccine’s not going to protect me. This face mask will," Redfield said while holding up his surgical face mask during a September hearing.

