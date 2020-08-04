LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla — It could be our first indication of what the “new normal” might look like once we finally get the all-clear to stop staying at home. Thermometers may become as commonplace as metal detectors.

At least that’s what Disney’s Bob Iger suggested in an interview with Barron’s magazine.

“Just as we now do bag checks for everybody that goes into our parks, it could be that at some point we add a component of that that takes people’s temperatures, as a for-instance,” the executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company.

Iger believes park guests will demand additional scrutiny after the pandemic “even if it creates a little bit of hardship, like it takes a little bit longer for people to get in.”

Bob Iger arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

RELATED: Disney World flag ceremony continues in empty park during pandemic

RELATED: Disney to suspend payments on annual passes while parks are closed indefinitely

He compared the possible change to what happened after 9/11, when people were willing to step through more hoops in the name of increased security.

But would checking for fevers really prevent guests and employees from getting infected at the parks? Or would it just make everyone feel better?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, people infected with COVID-19 may not show any symptoms for up to 14 days. That means someone could be contagious long before they feel sick or have a high temperature.

Ultimately, the experts say staying healthy comes down to personal responsibility and good hygiene.

For tips on how to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19, click here.

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Prevention & Treatment Printer-friendly versionpdf icon Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness. More information on Are you at higher risk for serious illness? There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

ALSO READ: What you need at home to care for someone with COVID-19

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter