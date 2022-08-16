Disney Cruise Line drops vaccination requirements for passengers under 12

The previous rule required guests 5 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

TAMPA, Fla. — Passengers under 12 years old aboard Disney Cruise Line ships will no longer have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 come Sept. 2.

Disney Cruise Line is dropping the requirement for guests ages 5 to 11 for sails leaving U.S. and Canadian ports, according to new guidance. Prior to the rule change, guests 5 and older had to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to board the cruise line through Sept. 1. Disney Cruise Line did not extend the requirement for children younger than age 5.

Although children will no longer have to be fully vaccinated, the policy has not changed for guests 12 and older. Disney Cruise Line said that vaccination requirements will still be required for all guests over 11 years old but only recommended for children 5 to 11.

Fully vaccinated guests on sailings that depart from the U.S. and Canadian ports still must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within two days before settling sail, the cruise line says. However, if they are provided before arriving at the port, they are exempt from testing at the cruise terminal.