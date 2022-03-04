Disney Cruise Line to make masks optional indoors

Starting on March 11, guests will have the option to wear a mask in most indoor locations on the ships.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to stay at a low, Disney Cruise Line is slowly leaning up on masks requirements for guests.

Starting on March 11, guests will have the option to wear a mask in most indoor locations on the ships, according to the company's website.

Guests 2 years old and up will still be required to wear masks in the Walk Disney Theatre, including those who are fully vaccinated.

Another thing to keep in mind — children 5 years old and younger who can't receive the vaccine still need to wear masks in Youth Activity spaces and in the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

"...While not required, we continue to strongly recommend these Guests wear a face covering in all other indoor locations," cruise leaders wrote on the website.

Even with this change of face coverings in mind, masks may be required in ports of call based on the local government requirements.

If masks are required, remember to meet these standards:

Fully cover an individual’s nose and mouth and allow the Guest to remain hands-free.

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.

Be secured with ties or ear loops.

Be made of 2 layers of breathable material, either disposable or reusable, that is not elastic in nature, such as spandex and elastane.

For more information on the cruise line's mask requirements, click here.

This change comes shortly after the CDC lowered the risk level of traveling by cruise from "very high" to "high" last month.

The change in risk level doesn't require any changes for cruise ships or passengers. The CDC recommends anyone traveling be fully vaccinated before departure.