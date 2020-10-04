ORLANDO, Fla. — Many families are staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, learning and working in the same space. Since people can't leave the house for some family fun, Disney decided to bring the magic to you.

DisneyMagicMoments.com offers free resources for kids and families during the coronavirus outbreak. You can read a story with a star, check out educational cartoons and even virtually ride Disney World attractions!

Families can learn how to draw their favorite characters, or check out the downloadable coloring pages and Zoom backgrounds.

Disney employees are also sharing videos of how they're spreading the magic from home.

Disney's partners like Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar and Marvel are all pitching in to offer this content free of charge while we all spend time inside to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

