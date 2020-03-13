ORLANDO, Fla. — If you had plans on heading to Walt Disney World, you’ll want to think again.

The Florida theme park and resort said it was closing due to coronavirus concerns, CNN Business reported. Park officials said there were no confirmed cases at the park, and they were shutting things down as a precaution, according to ABC News Correspondent Gio Benitez.

Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month, according to ABC News.

The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open. Domestic Walt Disney Company employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so, including those at The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Direct-to-Consumer, and Parks, Experiences and Products, according to the Orlando Sentinal.

Cast members and other crew who run the park will continue to be paid, according to a Disney Parks announcement.

The closure comes after Disneyland Resort in California also closed amid COVID-19 concerns.

This is one of a handful of times in the park and resort’s history it has closed down.

