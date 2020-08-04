CLEARWATER, Fla. — A medical company based out of Tampa Bay is playing a role in the fight against COVID-19 in one of the hardest-hit regions in the country.
Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donated 2,500 disposable CPAP machines that will be sent to New York to help in the state's fight against COVID-19.
The CPAP masks were flown out of the Tampa International Airport by JetBlue.
