CLEARWATER, Fla. — A  medical company based out of Tampa Bay is playing a role in the fight against COVID-19 in one of the hardest-hit regions in the country. 

Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donated 2,500 disposable CPAP machines that will be sent to New York to help in the state's fight against COVID-19. 

The CPAP masks were flown out of the Tampa International Airport by JetBlue. 

