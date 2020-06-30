Do you have to follow the mask mandate in church?

We reached out to all cities and counties with mask mandates to find out if you are required to wear one while in church.

TAMPA, Fla. — We get questions every day about mask mandates, and one is about having to wear them at church.

So we looked at each county or city with a mask mandate.

In Hillsborough County, in the executive order, the exemption is on Page 3.

"Business as used herein does not include religious organizations or private clubs."

But Hillsborough County encourages people wear masks to protect themselves, but especially others.

In Pasco County, it's answered in the Frequently Asked Questions section on the county website.

"Facilities such as churches are exempt, however entities such as schools, courthouses, city halls and churches are strongly encouraged to develop procedures to protect employees and the public based on their respective needs, and many already have. It is recommended you check before going to any of those locations, so you are aware of any specific requirements."

Holmes Beach commissioner Terry Schaefer says, "we did not exclude churches thus, they are required."

In Anna Maria, Emergency Order #33 says, "I hereby declare that every person working, living, visiting or doing business in the city of Anna Maria shall wear a face covering in any indoor location, other than their home or residence excluding family members or companions." We are told that includes churches.

We reached out to Pinellas County and we're waiting to hear back, but we asked St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman about this today, he says churches should be requiring masks.

"The order from the county and the city's order, both orders require people to wear masks when they're indoors in a place of public gathering. That would include a church. If you go to church, wear your mask. and don't forget also to social distance. I guarantee you, God wants you to be healthy, so put your mask on and social distance."

Sarasota County says there is nothing specifically that exempts churches. So if you can't socially distance indoors, you are required to wear a mask.

What other people are reading right now: