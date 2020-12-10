'I'd rather be sure that we have accurate data': Doctor says Floridians should not worry over COVID-19 data delay

Dr. Levine rather raises concerns over coronavirus spikes seen around the country.

TAMPA, Fla — There was a delay in the COVID-19 report from the Florida Department of Health this weekend.

The agency on Saturday said a submission of 400,000 previously-reported coronavirus test results from Helix Laboratory, a private lab, forced a delay to sort through the numbers. State epidemiologists had to work to reconcile the data.

But USF Health public health Dr. Marissa Levine says that a one day delay doesn’t make that big of a difference. "I'd rather be sure that we have accurate data, even if it means some delay," she said

Reopening decisions are not made off of one day of COVID-19 data reporting. “We can’t identify a trend by one day's worth of test results," Dr. Levine said. "So we watch over time, this is why we have a seven day or a 14-day rolling average.”

But Dr. Levine worries that those numbers could be heading up.

"But it appears as though we may be on an upward trend, we can't tell from this particular set of data exactly where we are. So we'll really have to watch over the course of this week," Dr. Levine said.

The state has been in Phase 3 of reopening for a little over two weeks.

“And we know that mobility in the community is increased. We know that people are gathering in closer proximity," Dr. Levine said. "And so the question is, are we doing enough as a community to mitigate the possibility of transmission.”

According to COVID-19 data calculated by the New York Times, U.S. hospitalizations spiked last week in forty-one states with deaths seemingly on the rise in 18 states and Puerto Rico.

Dr. Levine warns that with this resurgence, Florida needs to keep its guard up against falling down a similar path.

“So if it's happening somewhere else, that means it could come back here too. And that's why we have to keep our guard up."

What other people are reading right now: