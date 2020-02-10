Doctor expresses COVID-19 concerns following Stanley Cup celebrations

A public health expert is warning about risks and advise fans to be safe at future events.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans celebrated the Bolts bringing home the Stanley Cup all day yesterday. Fans lined the Riverwalk and 15,000 were spread out inside Raymond James stadium for the Stanley Cup Championship celebration.

While social distancing, mask-wearing, and other COVID-19 protocols were observed inside the stadium, public health experts warn that it was not the case outside.

"On streets, however, it was a different story, especially last night, it looked like a frat party," said Jay Wolfson, a public health expert at USF. “The exuberance was obvious. But from a public health perspective, it was dangerous.”

Wolfson warns that extended exposure to other fans over the course of the past few days could be problematic.

To keep a handle on things, he recommends people get tested if they were out and about celebrating, “that's an essential public health component, the surveillance, the management of the testing in the community so that we can see where hotspots exist.”

The Lightning parade and party are just the beginning of fans at sporting events. The St Pete Grand Prix is being held at the end of the month with up to 20,000 fans in attendance.

“We could actually have had even more than the 20,000," explained Kevin Savoree, the president and COO of St. Pete Grand Prix. "But in working with the city administration, they were comfortable at 20,000.”

Usually, the Grand Prix sees around 150,000 fans during race weekend. So this year, they are only letting in about 13 percent of their normal capacity. They are also offering on-site COVID-19 testing at their EMS stations.

“We'll get them there, we'll get them quarantined, and then we'll actually get them tested right then and there. So we'll know whether somebody is positive or not," Savoree said.

Organizers are hopeful that fans will be compliant with all their protocols based on other races they have held this summer.

“I think most people are going to be pretty respectful when they get the opportunity to get back out. That’s what we found at our last couple of events," Savoree said.

