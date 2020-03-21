SARASOTA, Fla. — The Doctors Hospital of Sarasota announced they have an employee who tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

The person is a physician in the behavioral health unit at the hospital, according to Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota says they are working with the Florida Department of Health to follow up with patients and employees that may have been in contact with the person. The hospital said all of its employees are screened daily and none of them have developed symptoms.

The physician who tested positive is currently self-quarantined at home and doing well.

