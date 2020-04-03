SARASOTA, Fla. — A sense of normalcy, perhaps, is returning to Doctors Hospital of Sarasota after a man late last week tested positive COVID-19.

The hospital in a statement Wednesday said elective procedures are being resumed and it is accepting new patients.

Elective procedures were suspended Saturday evening "in an abundance of caution," the hospital said, after a 60-year-old Manatee County man checked himself in and later tested positive for coronavirus.

Although hospital operations are beginning to return to where they were prior to the case, the staff is taking additional measures to ensure cleanliness.

"We are terminally cleaning the entire hospital continuously by using anti-microbial disinfectant on every surface in the hospital, both clinical and public spaces," the hospital said in a statement, in part.

"We continue to work closely with the department of health and the CDC to ensure that we are taking appropriate precautions on behalf of our patients, caregivers, and the community."

RELATED: List: Call your Tampa Bay area health department with coronavirus questions

10News

When the 60-year-old first checked himself into Doctors Hospital, he wasn't initially tested for coronavirus because the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the time did not include testing patients who exhibited pneumonia-like symptoms with unknown origins.

When the criteria changed, the man was tested -- and he tested positive. The hospital says he was immediately isolated.

Several hospital employees who might have had contact with the patient are self-isolating for 14 days to ensure they were not infected.

RELATED: Florida resident in Washington tests positive for coronavirus, Gov. DeSantis says

RELATED: $100 for a box of face masks: That’s just 1 of the coronavirus-related price gouging complaints

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter