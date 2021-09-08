Doctors Hospital of Sarasota bars visitors to inpatient units

It comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase dramatically statewide.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Doctors Hospital of Sarasota is again tightening its visitor policy amid a rise in new COVID-19 cases and record-breaking hospitalizations.

Officials on Monday announced no visitors will be permitted in its inpatient units. Exceptions must be approved by the administrator on-call or administration for end-of-life situations and behavioral health units, the hospital said in a news release.

Only one visitor will be allowed per patient in the emergency room or for those having outpatient surgery. The hospital also is allowing one visitor for people having a procedure that requires sedation.

Anyone under the age of 18 will not be considered for visitation unless they are the parent of a hospitalized child, the news release states.

The hospital says the rules are in effect "to protect our patients, caregivers and community."

Florida last reported 23,903 new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 6 to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Sunday, the Florida Hospital Association confirmed 13,435 hospitalizations statewide — a new pandemic high.

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota is a 155-bed acute and general care community hospital serving Sarasota and Manatee counties, according to its website.