TAMPA, Fla. — While COVID-19 has stopped many of our normal routines and activities, there are still resources available for those struggling with domestic abuse during this time.

“The good news is there are 42 certified domestic violence centers in the state of Florida, including about 12 in our Tampa Bay extended…area, and we're all still open for business,” said Mindy Murphy, president of The Spring of Tampa Bay. “In our world of domestic violence. We are the first responders…and our mission is to continue providing services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Murphy said shelters are working to give victims more space to adhere to social distancing policies, and they’re also working with the Department of Health if someone presents symptoms. There is a one-family limit per room and bathroom.

Victims can get other forms of help if they are not ready or don’t need to come to a shelter but need advice.

“We can help safety-plan and give somebody strategies for...if you're cooped up with your abuser,” she said. “And over the phone, we can do supportive counseling.”

The Florida Supreme Court also issued an administrative order to continue essential proceedings during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Hearings on petitions for temporary injunctions related to the safety of an individual” and “shelter hearings when a judge has decided whether to remove a child from the home” will continue.

Pinellas County is even allowing some hearings to be completed by phone. Hillsborough County courts said since jury trials are suspended, there is enough room during hearings for people to have required space for social distancing.

Deputies are still serving restraining orders at this time, as well.

If you or someone you know needs help, reach out to The Spring of Tampa Bay at 813-247-SAFE.

To report child abuse anywhere in Florida, call 1-800-962-2873.

