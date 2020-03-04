ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You've been busy cleaning your home and have probably found several items that you're ready to get rid of, but you don't just want to throw them away. You may wonder, can I still make donations?

Both Goodwill and the Salvation Army have announced that they are creating donation sites that should help you still be able to donate items while practicing safe social distancing.

Goodwill announced Friday that even though its 20 retail stores in our area are closed, some are still accepting donations during certain hours.

You can donate at Goodwill stores and physical donation centers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Winter Haven location will be closed on Sundays. Donation trailers are closed and will not be accepting donations.

Three stores that will be open and accepting donations include:

Goodwill Attended Donation Center at Carrollwood Square located on 5731 Ehrlich Road in Tampa

Goodwill Donation Center on 12018 Indian Rocks Road in Largo

Goodwill Palm Harbor Donation Center on 680 Alt 19 in Palm Harbor

If you're still interested in shopping at Goodwill stores, you can shop online on their store website.

For more information on the closures and updates on when stores will be open again, visit their website.

Click here to find your nearest donation location

The Salvation Army says it will also continue to accept donations, even though its stores are closed.

Major Don Smith says five of their normal trailer drop-off sites will be open 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Major Smith says they also encourage folks donating to practice safe social distancing, and that attendants who will be there to help collect donations will be wearing masks and gloves to help protect themselves and others.

The five trailer drop-off sites are the following:

6015 66th St N in St. Petersburg, 33709

5321 4th St N in St. Petersburg, 33703

24400 US HWY 19 N in Clearwater, 33763

2225 US HWY 19 N in Holliday, 34691

2280 17th St in Sarasota, 34234

For more information on donations to the Salvation Army, click here.

Tampa Bay area leaders are still urging people to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you do need to go out, please practice social distancing, such as keeping 6-feet apart from everyone.

