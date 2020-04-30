GULFPORT, Fla. — We hear about PPP loans, bridge loans and all sorts of “help” for small businesses, but those funds only help, if the businesses get them.

10Investigates’ found more than 40 small businesses in one Tampa Bay city are still waiting for that help weeks after their doors were shut.

“Is the help there? I don’t see it,” Joe Guenther, the owner of O ’Maddy’s Bar and Grille told 10Investigates in a video interview.

Madeline Ales, the owner of Maddy Spa, shares that sentiment. “You hear the small business relief fund and it’s like well where is the relief? I don’t see it.”

And Andrea Knettel, who owns Custom Home Décor sums up many business owner’s feeling telling 10Investigates, “We’re kind of the forgotten people.”

Forgotten. That is how many small business owners across the state are feeling after their doors were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re a dying community out here that needs assistance,” said Barbara Banno, the president of the Gulfport Merchants Chamber.

That struggle is even more evident in the city of Gulfport where almost all businesses are local, family run operations.

“They’ve put everything into what they have to make their dreams come true,” said Barbara.

Barbara says state and federal leaders made big promises for help.

“I know many of us promised our employees we’ll bring you in, we’ll get you some money to be paid, we just need to wait for this loan money to come in. In the recent weeks when that didn’t happen, it’s like being sucker punched and the wind being knocked out of you.”

Big promises that turned into a big let down because these business owners say they didn’t get a cent of funding.

“You hear small business fund so often with all these big numbers and I haven’t even gotten a submission letter,” said Madeline Ales.

“It’s absolutely false advertising. Because they allocated how many billions of dollars to this thing? Said you’re going to be able to sign up and get this. I’ve done my due diligence on this I’ve submitted all of my paperwork. It says you’re good to go and then nothing,” added Guenther.

“It’s frightening. I feel very betrayed. I feel the government has pulled a bait and switch with us. Yeah, we’re going to do this but it’s not coming,” Andrea Knettel said.

Madeline adds those denial emails are heartbreaking.

“I screenshot all of my denial letters because I honestly can’t even believe it myself because you listen to the news and you think OK, I’m going to shut my doors we’re going to have help even if it’s a loan.”

“Small businesses have just totally been overlooked,” said Andrea.

Overlooked and uncertain of what the future of their businesses and their city looks like.

“Nobody can answer any of my questions and that’s the most difficult part it’s just the unknowing every day,” said Joe.

Larger cities like Tampa and St. Pete were able to provide funding for small businesses, but only for businesses in city limits. These Gulfport businesses were not eligible for those funds.

Another round of PPP loans was approved by the federal government, but these business owners still don’t know where they stand.

10Investigates heard back from 43 businesses in the City of Gulfport who say they did not get the PPP loan. Many also added they applied for other loans and grants; those applications were also denied mostly because the loans had run out.

We did get some good news though.

10Investigates learned Gulfport will be voting next weeks for a grant program for Gulfport's small businesses.

Gulfport's mayor says, “This is not something we anticipated having to do, but people are in trouble and he wants to offer some kind of relief in the face of failures in unemployment program, exhausted business grant programs like PPP and slow delivery of stimulus funds.” The city will have 50 grants for $1000 each for qualifying businesses. We'll share details here when we get them.

