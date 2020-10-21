Dr. Anthony Fauci gives overview of state of pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci opened ID Week 2020 calling the pandemic "the most disastrous pandemic we have experienced in our civilization in over 102 years."

TAMPA, Fla. — Dr. Anthony Fauci opened his remarks to a conference of infectious disease experts Wednesday with a somber tone.

"As of 2 days ago, numbers throughout the globe have been stunning, making this already the most disastrous pandemic we have experienced in our civilization in over 102 years," Dr. Fauci said.

ID Week 2020 is virtual this year, and Dr. Fauci gave an overview of the state of the pandemic here in the U.S. and across the globe.

He touched on many topics, including vaccines. He says we're likely to have an answer about whether we have a safe and effective vaccine in mid-November to early December.

Dr. Fauci is cautiously optimistic there will be one by the end of the year, and the nation can begin to distribute them into 2021.

But he's says a problem is there will be groups, especially minority populations, who won't get one.

"We have a challenge to get these people involved so we can allow them to be afforded the protection that we feel vaccines can give."

Dr. Fauci said there is a need for people to participate in trials, and it needs to be a diverse group.

