Dr. Fauci to enter 'modified quarantine' after low-risk exposure to staffer who tested positive for coronavirus

Two other White House Coronavirus Task Force members are also in quarantine.

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed to CBS News he will go into "modified quarantine" after exposure to a White House staffer who tested positive for COVID-19.

Fauci, who is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said contact was "low-risk" and is in quarantine out of an abundance of caution. He will stay at home, work remotely via teleconference and wear a mask continually for 14 days.

CBS News reports he tested negative for the virus on Friday.

Fauci is scheduled to appear before a Senate committee hearing this coming week.

Two other members of the White House coronavirus task force have placed themselves in quarantine after having contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The officials' concern about infection is another stark reminder that not even one of the nation’s most secure buildings is immune to the virus.

Officials say the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, will be “teleworking" for two weeks after a “low-risk exposure” to a person at the White House.

The Food and Drug Administration says FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn has also come in contact with someone who tested positive and is now in self-quarantine for two weeks.

What other people are reading right now: