CLEARWATER, Fla. — Health care groups across the Tampa Bay area are getting smarter and more efficient about testing patients for COVID-19 coronavirus by implementing drive-through screening to help patients suffering from symptoms.

"We need to get more people tested to be able to really understand what's really going on with this virus in our community, so the purpose of this drive-through exercise here today is to test as many people as possible that meet the Florida Department of Health criteria for testing to see how many people we can get through this line today to receive the proper COVID-19 testing,” Dr. Nathan Waldrep with BayCare.

BayCare is turning seven of its Urgent Care facilities into drive-through screening locations for the foreseeable future.

Patients need a doctor’s referral to be screened.

AdventHealth also has drive-through screening locations throughout the area to help get patients tested more quickly, and to keep the level of risk and exposure down throughout the community.

Those patients must also be referred by a physician.

