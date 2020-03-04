ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Fuel costs are down, and that means refunds for Duke Energy Florida’s electric customers.

But those savings are usually passed along over an entire year. Now, the company is asking Florida’s Public Service Commission for approval to change that.

Duke Energy Florida wants to pay all that money back in a single month – May 2020. The company says that would add up to a nearly 21 percent savings for the average residential customer, as the coronavirus pandemic is causing financial hardship for countless hardworking families.

“During these unprecedented times, we want to find creative solutions to provide relief and continue to work hard to deliver the best possible price for our customers,” Duke Energy Florida state president Catherine Stempien said in a news release.

According to Duke Energy Florida, commercial and industrial customers could see savings that range anywhere from 20 – 40 percent.

The company in March suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment and said it would waive fees for late-payments and convenience charges for credit card payments.

