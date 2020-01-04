HONOLULU — A Florida man was arrested in Hawaii for violating the state's 14-day quarantine order for visitors.

Dwight Tucker, 62, of Tampa arrived Monday on Kaua'i and checked into the ISO hotel in Kapa'a, according to the Kaua'i Police Department. The next day, he was stopped in Hanalei and arrested for disregarding the order.

KGMB-TV reports visitors need to stay put and only are allowed to leave for medical care or go to the airport, according to Gov. David Ige's order.

Police said Tucker posted $100 bail and has a court date set for May 27. If convicted, he could spend up to a year in jail and face a fine of $5,000.

"We all need to have self-discipline right now and ask ourselves if we really need to be outside," Capt. Rod Green said in a Facebook post. "Unfortunately, some people won’t take this seriously until it affects them directly.

"I hope they can take a look at what’s occurring around the world to understand the seriousness of this issue and to consider the health and safety of our community before it’s too late."

RELATED: Frustrations grow over long wait times for COVID-19 test results

RELATED: White House projects 100K to 240K coronavirus deaths if social distancing is maintained

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter