2 elected Tampa officials test positive for COVID-19

How they contracted the virus is not confirmed, but it's believed to have occurred during a meeting.

TAMPA, Fla — Two local elected officials have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Hillsborough County Black Elected Officials.

While how they contracted the virus is not confirmed, the group believes it occurred during one of their many meetings with constituents.

"We regret to announce that two of our officials, City Councilman Orlando Gudes and School Board Member Tamara Shamburger have tested positive for the Covid-19," the leaders wrote in a release. "While the source of the transmission is unknown, it is believed that Councilman Gudes and Member Shamburger contracted the virus while attending one of many meetings advocating for the civil rights of their constituents."

Both leaders are reported to be doing well and are thankful to have been notified about their diagnosis as it allows them to take the proper steps to protect others around them.

According to the group, both Gudes and Shamburger showed no symptoms before testing positive for the virus.

They called the realization a "wake-up call" and implored with residents to get tested.

"This should be a wakeup call for our City and County. Please, get tested so that you know your status. Wear a mask when possible and wash your hands frequently," the leaders wrote in a release. "Now more than ever, this is the time to lean in and work together to make certain we are taking the right steps toward getting back to some type of normalcy."