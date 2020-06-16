Electrical workers donate 1,000 masks to city of Tampa

The workers wanted to make sure essential employees had personal protective equipment stocked during the pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. — As cases of COVID-19 increase, it’s evident the pandemic isn't over.

Many still need supplies to help stop the spread.

On Monday, Bay area Electrical workers donated personal protective equipment to the city of Tampa.

The Florida West Coast Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association and Union 915 gave 1,000 reusable filtered face masks, 100 gowns and 1,000 packs of sanitizing wipes for essential workers and for those who don't have the resources to get their own.

“We are all here today to say thank you for providing these reusable masks for some of our first responders and our citizens. Couldn't be a better time than right now because we are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of positive covid-19 cases,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told the group.

City workers wasted no time, loading up the donations to get those masks distributed.

