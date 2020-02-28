ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There are no cases of coronavirus reported in Florida right now, but emergency planners admit that could change quickly.

The Department of Homeland Security and the CDC have some advice for people who want to be prepared just in case.

Should you invest in a facemask?

The CDC recommends no unless you’re directed by a doctor. Facemasks are important for people who are already sick, so they don’t infect others and health care workers in close proximity to those infected.

We all know how things get at the grocery store before a hurricane. It could be similar if coronavirus hits the area.

The Department of Homeland Security recommends having a two-week supply of food and water.

Check your prescription drugs to make sure you have enough for a continuous supply in your home. Have over the counter medications: pain relievers, stomach medication, cough and cold relief along with fluids with electrolytes and vitamins too.

Also, check with your doctor to get an electronic version of your medical records for personal reference.

