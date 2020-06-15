COVID-19 exposure reported at popular Tampa restaurant

Meat Market Tampa remains open.

TAMPA, Fla. — The owners of Meat Market Tampa took to Facebook on Monday to say the restaurant was exposed to COVID-19.

"Despite our best efforts to mitigate exposure by implementing temperature checks, daily questionnaires of our staff, and complying with all CDC, OSHA, local, state and federal guidelines, we have become aware of an exposure of COVID-19 at our Tampa restaurant early last week," the posted stated.

The restaurant went on to say that the people who may have been exposed have been tested and have been instructed to stay home for the CDC recommended 14-day quarantine period.

10 Tampa Bay called the restaurant Monday afternoon. The person we spoke to said the restaurant is still open but they are taking precautions to keep employees and customers safe.

