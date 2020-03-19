Okay, so you’re cooped up at home, and what is this? Day two, four, six...who’s keeping count at this point. Nevertheless, if you’re starting to feel restless -- we hear you. Social distancing and staying at home can be tough, so to make your life a little more entertaining, here are 30 new things to watch, read and try to keep #QuarantineLife enjoyable.

Movies to watch and shows to binge…

Peaky Blinders | Netflix Official Site A notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, is led by the fierce Tommy Shelby, a crime boss set on moving up in the world no matter the cost.

Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

Frozen II (Disney+)

Black Panther (Disney+)

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Books to read…

The Mamba Mentality "The mindset isn't about seeking a result-it's more about the process of getting to that result. It's about the journey and the approach. It's a way of life. I do think that it's important, in all endeavors, to have that mentality."

The Mamba Mentality: How I Play by Kobe Bryant

YOU: A Novel by Caroline Kepnes

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins *book four comes out this year

The Conference of the Birds by Ransom Riggs

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

Songs to hear…

To Die For by Sam Smith

You Should Be Sad by Halsey

Sinning With You by Sam Hunt

Godzilla by Eminem

Intentions by Justin Bieber

Podcasts to check out…

‎The Daily on Apple Podcasts This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m. This is what the news should sound like.

The Daily | You daily news by The New York Times

Crime Junkie | All-things true crime

Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations | Deeper, insightful interviews hosted by Oprah

My Favorite Murder | Tales of murder and hometown crime stories

Office Ladies | The Office co-stars recap episodes of The Office

Trending Videos on YouTube…

The Tonight Show: At Home Edition (The First One)

My Dogs Enjoying Blankets

DIY 5 Min CRAFTS for When You’re BORED!!

72 Hours Quarantined With 2 Kids...

12 LOBSTER TAILS IN 12 BITES IN 12 MINUTES

Workouts, yoga and meditation…

Home Quarantine Workout Routine

10 Minute Arm Toner: Blogilates

Yoga for a Happy Day

Quarantine Fitness Routine

Be Present Guided Meditation 10 Minutes



What other people are reading right now: