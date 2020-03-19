Okay, so you’re cooped up at home, and what is this? Day two, four, six...who’s keeping count at this point. Nevertheless, if you’re starting to feel restless -- we hear you. Social distancing and staying at home can be tough, so to make your life a little more entertaining, here are 30 new things to watch, read and try to keep #QuarantineLife enjoyable.
Movies to watch and shows to binge…
Peaky Blinders (Netflix)
Frozen II (Disney+)
Black Panther (Disney+)
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Books to read…
The Mamba Mentality: How I Play by Kobe Bryant
YOU: A Novel by Caroline Kepnes
The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins *book four comes out this year
The Conference of the Birds by Ransom Riggs
On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
Songs to hear…
To Die For by Sam Smith
You Should Be Sad by Halsey
Sinning With You by Sam Hunt
Godzilla by Eminem
Intentions by Justin Bieber
Podcasts to check out…
The Daily | You daily news by The New York Times
Crime Junkie | All-things true crime
Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations | Deeper, insightful interviews hosted by Oprah
My Favorite Murder | Tales of murder and hometown crime stories
Office Ladies | The Office co-stars recap episodes of The Office
Trending Videos on YouTube…
The Tonight Show: At Home Edition (The First One)
DIY 5 Min CRAFTS for When You’re BORED!!
72 Hours Quarantined With 2 Kids...
12 LOBSTER TAILS IN 12 BITES IN 12 MINUTES
Workouts, yoga and meditation…
Home Quarantine Workout Routine
10 Minute Arm Toner: Blogilates
Be Present Guided Meditation 10 Minutes
