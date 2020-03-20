TAMPA, Fla. —

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the country by surprise and is forcing the state to hire more epidemiologists

“I’ve never seen this in my lifetime and I’ve been doing this a long time,” Dr. Janice Zgibor said.

Zgibor is a professor at the University of South Florida Public Health. She just helped the state find 60 epidemiologists from USF over the weekend. They will help look at what is causing the spread of COVID-19 in Florida.

“We got the message from the state that they needed help with epidemiology, but also behavioral health,” Dr. Zgibor said.

Zgibor says the virus is spreading fast. The state’s case numbers have more than doubled from one day to the next while thousands are still being monitored. That’s why social distancing matters.

“The 14 days and the 30 days really are a test of how we’re doing. I think if we see more cases and more cases, and more cases, we need to do a better job before we get back to normal,” Dr. Zgibor said.

The doctor says a few weeks at home may not be enough. It’s what we do now that will slow down the spread of coronavirus.

“Can we practice handwashing, sanitizing everything on our surfaces and frequently used things? The better we are at that, I think the faster we’ll get through this. I think we need to take it seriously, really implement that social distancing, and stay home,” Dr. Zgibor said.

