While more patients test positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, epidemiologists say people need to stay home.

“I have to admit I'm a little concerned. I see things on social media about people still getting together and not staying home. The more we can stay home, the better off we're going to be,” Dr. Janice Zgibor said.

Zgibor is a professor at the University of Florida Public Health. She doesn’t think social distancing is enough. Twenty-three days into Florida's outbreak and 1,467 cases have been reported.

More than 150 of them are in the Tampa Bay area.

“The majority of the cases are still in the Miami-Dade area and the Broward counties. However, we are seeing an increase in the cases in Hillsborough county,” Zgibor said.

That’s why the professor believes government officials need to act now.

“I don't know much about the legalities of all of this, but the longer we wait the more cases there will be. I think the faster they can get all of that in order the better,” Zgibor said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't think a shelter-in-place order for the entire state will work, but he will support regional restrictions

“He's leaving it up to the local municipalities because they know their populations best and what works for them. I think that's true to a degree, but we're going to see more cases if the mandate does not get a little stronger,” Zgibor said.

While no orders are in effect, Zgibor is urging people to stay home for themselves and those with weaker immune systems.

“We’re still seeing the community spread. I think some people are asymptomatic and we may never know what the source was just because they didn’t have symptoms. We may end up in a similar situation that we've seen in New York, in California, and in Washington where the mandate gets a little stricter,” Zgibor said.

