We asked 5 epidemiologists 5 questions about coronavirus

They told us what they would personally do in different scenarios.

TAMPA, Fla. — Sorting through the facts and figuring out your comfort zone during the coronavirus pandemic can be exhausting and ever-changing.

Getting a second opinion never hurts; so 10 Tampa Bay went ahead and got you five opinions.

We asked five doctors five questions to gauge their personal choices and limitations during the global pandemic. Only one of the five doctors has eaten indoors at a restaurant. None have been on a plane, and all but one have kids or grandkids attending school in-person.

Have you eaten indoors at a restaurant?

Roberts: Definitely, no. I think it’s too high of a risk. You have an environment where you actually don’t have a lot of air circulation going on. I would take a meal outdoor at a park where I could be far away from others. I’ve gone to lots of places and done carry-out. Very low risk.

Wolfson: I have not.

Messina: No, I have not. Not since March.

Sinnott: I have not.

Levine: I have but very sparingly. The restaurant quite frankly was almost empty.

Would you get on an airplane?

Roberts: No, absolutely not.

Wolfson: I have not and I probably would not for some time.

Messina: I have not been on an airplane since the pandemic started and I would not go on an airplane unless it was an emergency.

Sinnott: I have not been on an airplane. I would be very cautious on an airplane. An airplane is not as high risk as we originally thought, but I worry very much about the airport more than the airplane because you’re crossing people in a hallway, you might be getting food, using a restroom. There’s just too many people that you don’t know that you’re exposed to.

Levine: I personally have not been on an airplane. I would consider short-distance flights, and I would make sure I understand what the policy of the airline was and also brought my own facial coverings and hand disinfectants.

Are your kids attending school in person?

Roberts: Yes, my daughter is attending in-person school. It’s going really well.

Wolfson: One of my sons is attending in-person college classes that are very strictly controlled.

Messina: Yes. If my children’s school was not requiring masks or were not doing social distancing then no, they would not be there.

Sinnott: My advice to them (grandnieces) currently is to school them at home. That’s based on the idea that while this is a new virus, the older SARS virus had significant long term side effects. Why risk it?

Levine: They (grandchildren) are. They live in New York City.

Will you participate in Halloween?

Roberts: We are going to have a Halloween party that will be at our house with people very, very close to us already in our bubble. We are not going to trick-or-treat. We are not going to hand out candy.

Wolfson: Maybe. I think going door to door with a small group wearing masks, which you’re going to do on Halloween, exercising social distancing and being careful about what you do when you get to somebody’s house, that’s doable with precautions.

Messina: We may leave candy out, but we won’t be handing it out.

Sinnott: I live in a condo so they don’t get out there, but sometimes I stand on the balcony and throw candy to kids so that’s really not close contact.

Levine: There may be a good public health reason-although I feel a bit like a scrooge -- but not to actually have my house lit up and decorated and not invite people over; I think it might be a good public health message.

Will you vote in person?

Roberts: No, I am voting by mail as always.

Wolfson: Yes, I will always vote in person.

Messina: No, I’m going to vote by mail.

Sinnott: I think I would do that, yes.

Levine: I probably will not. I can easily drop off a mail-in ballot but I would consider it.

