Ernest Wilkerson said he still lives in fear of the unknown as the delta variant surges in Central Texas.

KILLEEN, Texas — Ernest Wilkerson is finally back home in Killeen and he has been for a while as he continues to recover from the devastating effects of the coronavirus.

"I'm still recovering, my body is still weak, I still have pain in my joints and high blood pressure, my heart rate is still high," Wilkerson said inside his one-story home, pictures of his family directly to his left.

We first brought you the story of Wilkerson in March, when we spoke with his wife Angenete Wilkerson inside Ernest's mother's home. Ernest, at the time, was still hospitalized after catching the virus just after Thanksgiving.

"The drive to the hospital on Dec. 11, I never really thought about it. I'll admit that I was talking on the phone and drove him over to Scott & White and didn't even think this could be the last time I saw my husband," Angenete said at the time.

It's been five months since we spoke with Angenete and in that time Ernest has seen countless specialists and has to undergo more surgeries in a few months. Ernest now suffers from Heterotopic ossification, not something he'd have if not for the coronavirus.

Ernest said what he experienced that December day when he was admitted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple, is still hard to wrap his mind around.

"It was like, imagine trying to breathe in a bag but there's no room in the bag to breathe," Ernest said when asked to describe what he was feeling in that moment. "I was trying to breathe and I just, I just couldn't breathe."

Ernest said he walked into the hospital hoping to get a breathing treatment to take home but instead, he said, everything went from routine to him believing in his heart of hearts he was about to die.

"There was a moment I knew I was going to die. I went back there and I couldn't breathe and they we're trying to intubate me because I couldn't breathe and I knew I was going to die at that point," he said.

Ernest said his wife, Angenete, documented his progress and he's watched the videos of his fight to live more than once. He said it reminds him every time how close he was to never coming home.

"How close to death I was," he said, his voice trailing off. "How close, how, because nobody knows the pain that you go through in that moment. You see it but you don't realize there's pain associated with that, there's agony associated with that."

Wilkerson and his family are rooted deep in their faith, it's a cornerstone of their lives and he's thankful for God's grace in the many moments he seemed so close to death's door.

"I feel like Jonah in the Whale, I've been spit on the bank," Wilkerson said with a laugh. "I've been given another chance and whatever He calls and whatever He wants me to do, I'll do it."

Wilkerson said he does still live in fear, somewhat, although he said he's coping. The fear he admits is rooted in the unknown.

"You never know. The fear comes from the breakthrough infections and the things going on and the things like that. It's till out there," he said.

Wilkerson said the biggest thing he misses is helping his community, something he took pride in as a Killeen City Councilman and after his days of public service were over. He hopes, God-willing, he can get back to that as soon as he's able.

"I miss being able to give back to my community, I miss being able to get out there and do what I need to do," he said, tears in his eyes.

Wilkerson is keenly aware that the delta variant is taking a stranglehold on Central Texas and that positive cases are rising as the unvaccinated become violently ill. He hopes his story changes some minds and hearts of those who are refusing the vaccine. He's living proof he said that it's real.