ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Online retailer Etsy has asked its sellers to offer face masks in their shops.

Etsy says "face mask" was the most frequently searched term on their website for the past two weeks as people look for supplies during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for Etsy says their community of international sellers may be better equipped to meet the growing demand for masks, compared to larger companies with more complex production processes. Etsy sellers may already have materials to make fabric masks and typically face restrictions on shipping their items.

"This is a moment for the Etsy seller community to come together, meet this unprecedented need, and help those around them," they said.

The company is clear that its sellers cannot make medical claims about any masks they sell.

Demand is growing for fabric face masks, as the CDC changes its recommendations on who should be wearing the protective gear. The agency now suggests everyone, including children, should wear a face mask while outdoors to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

N95 face masks with filters should be reserved for medical professionals, so the CDC recommends making your own mask.

If you can't afford to buy a mask, try these tips to make your own.

