ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The popular Sugar Sand Festival presented by visit St. Pete/Clearwater will cancel this year's festival that was scheduled for next month. For those of you who have pre-purchased tickets, organizers say they will be contacting you within the next week to give you a refund.
This afternoon Busch Gardens tweeted out that they will be closing all of their theme parks starting this Sunday through the end of the month. Also starting this Sunday, Ruth Eckerd Hall is postponing all events through April 2. If you have tickets to a show they are asking you to wait until the new date is announced to see if you can go. If you can't, they will give you a credit voucher or full refund.
The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is suspending all performances, events and classes. Hold on to your ticket and they say they will be in touch about refunds. Sun 'n Fun Fly-In - the largest aviation event in the South - has also been postponed until May 5-10th.
IndyCar also released a statement on Friday, saying:
“After careful consideration, including regular communication with our event promoters, health officials, and the city administrations in our respective race markets regarding COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel all NTT INDYCAR Series events through April. This begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg which was to begin today and run through Sunday, March 15.”
Other events that are canceled or postponed include:
- Friday Fest in Bartow
- American Cancer society suspending all in-person events through March 31
- Tampa Bay Blues Festival canceled
- Sarasota World Dance Festival postponing
- City of Pinellas Park will cancel Chili Blaze and Country in the Park
- Tampa Jeep Krewe postponed
- Tampa Bay Downs to race without fans
- Sarasota Film Festival postponed
- Chasco Fiesta in Pasco County postponed
- Tampa’s Saturday Night Brawl postponed
Also good to know – Tampa Parks and Recreation Senior Centers are closing and programs are canceled.
