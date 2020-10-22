Everman officer dies after contracting COVID-19 while on duty, department says

Earlier this week, the department had stated that Alex Arango was in the ICU battling coronavirus and was placed on a ventilator.

An Everman police officer died of COVID-19 Thursday morning after he had been hospitalized for several days, officials confirmed.

Everman Emergency Services posted on Facebook that Officer Alex Arango contracted coronavirus while on duty. On Oct. 19, the department had stated that Arango was in the ICU battling coronavirus and was placed on a ventilator.

The community held a vigil that same evening in Fort Worth and asked residents to pray for Arango and his family.

Three days later, the department announced Arango’s death. Funeral services have not been released at this time.

“Officer Arango served the community of Everman and Tarrant County for nearly 27 years with pride and honor,” the post on social media said.