Expert: 'We need to extend that protection around the world. Because otherwise, new variants will occur.'

TAMPA, Fla. — An increase in cases is being blamed on variants.
The NYC Health Commissioner said over the weekend that the new variants are major contributors to a surge in cases in his state.
Experts say getting vaccinated will help control the variants.
"As the virus circulates around the world, it multiplies. As it multiplies it can mutate and variants can be created in other parts of the world," says Dr. William Schaffner.
He's a professor of medicine in the Department of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He's also the medical director at the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.
Dr. Schaffner says we have to remember, this is a global problem.
"So as we are so busy trying to protect our own population, we have to remember we need to extend that protection around the world. Because otherwise, new variants will occur and there's always the threat of their importation to this country."
The CDC shows as of April 12, there are 3,663 cases of variants in Florida. It's one of the highest in the country.
RELATED: B117 variant spiking in many states, experts believe kids may be spreading it more than other strains
