Experts: Heart disease, racism contribute to high rates of coronavirus in minorities

Experts are looking into the reasons people of color are disproportionately experiencing high rates of sickness and death due to COVID-19.

TAMPA, Fla. — More people of color in our country are experiencing disproportionately high rates of sickness and death due to coronavirus. And that's having experts take a more critical look at the reasons why.

Doctors say higher rates of high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease are part of the reason why, but experts say there's another deep-rooted issue at play: complex social issues.

Dr. Michelle Albert, the president of the Association of Black Cardiologists, has spent much of her career studying how discrimination against underrepresented populations can negatively impact their heart health and life expectancy.

She says there are a couple of things the community should focus on.

"Approximately 50 million Americans are at increased cardiovascular risk due to social factors. The most consequential social factors tend to be the following, having gainful employment, where you live, your zip code, education access, access to equitable healthcare, and quality healthcare. These are all factors that largely go into our health."

She said right now it's important to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands.

Albert also says to take care of your mental health and make sure you're exercising.

You can learn more at www.heart.org

What other people are reading right now: