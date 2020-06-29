Experts monitor long-term impacts of COVID-19

Experts explain some who survive COVID-19 are still dealing with the impacts long after.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida’s coronavirus cases are rising exponentially, and one expert says, sadly, we could see the mortality rate spike in coming weeks. Even for those who survive the virus, doctors say they are beginning to track long-term health impacts, some of which can be serious.

Dr. Aileen Marty is an infectious disease expert at Florida International University. She says what she sees is heartbreaking.

"When people are dying and their families can’t come in and see them, absolutely tragic," she said.

Marty explained some who survive COVID-19 are still dealing with the impacts long after.

"Many don’t have a full sense of breath, they can’t exercise anymore, and some of them have very serious consequences because of the blood clots that form, and they lose their limbs," Marty told 10 Tampa Bay.

Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist with USF, says doctors are beginning to keep an eye on several long term impacts including lung fibrosis, clotting disorders, neurological problems, and possible long-term impacts in the heart and GI tract.

Marty says all of this means scientists are beginning to calculate the DALY of patients—meaning the disability adjusted life year.

"These disabilities compound on each other. So the more of these disabilities people have, it actually shortens their total life span, so while it might not kill you directly but it will kill you indirectly," she said.

