Experts urge politicians to not cut corners and rush COVID-19 vaccine saying it 'could be dangerous'

TAMPA, Fla — The timeline to get a coronavirus vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration could be extended after it announced new guidance to give a vaccine an emergency use authorization.

Under the FDA's new guidance, anyone a part of a Phase 3 clinical trial must be monitored for at least 2 months or 86 days after getting the last dose of the vaccine.

The move to issue new guidance is likely an effort to give more confidence in clinical trial results once they're released.

"FDA will not approve any vaccine before it has met expectations for safety and effectiveness. The decision will be made by experts, science will guide decisions," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said.

The commissioner assured the Senate Wednesday afternoon, saying political pressure won't rush a vaccine.

In a coronavirus briefing Wednesday, President Donald Trump reacted to the news saying the guidelines were 'very likely a political move'.

"We're looking at that, it has to be approved by the White House. We may or may not approve it. That sounds like a political move, I don't see any reason why it should be delayed further," Trump said.

The President says he has trust in the major companies creating vaccines and the time it takes to approve them shouldn't be extended.

Any COVID-19 vaccine will need emergency approval from the FDA in order to be produced and distributed.

"That's the protocol and you should stick by the protocol," Dr. Jay Wolfson said.

The infectious disease expert with USF Public Health says there's no room to cut corners. Any decision that goes above the FDA to speed up the production of a vaccine could be dangerous.

"It is the height of recklessness and public endangerment to overstep, the protocol and the scientific agency that has for years been trusted to ensure our patient and public safety with respect to pharmaceuticals. It's a dumb, and a reckless thing to even suggest doing," Dr. Wolfson said.

