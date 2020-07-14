Winter Haven now requires masks to be worn indoors

LEGOLAND Florida resort will require face masks, as well.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — People in Winter Haven and those looking to enjoy a day at a theme park will have to mask up as part of an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

City commissioners Monday voted unanimously for the emergency ordinance, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The ordinance requires people to wear a face covering in any indoor location, besides their home, when social distancing is not possible. Children under age 8, people who have an existing health condition and those who work at a business but are not around other people are among some of the listed exemptions.

People who don't comply could face a $150 fine.

LEGOLAND Florida resort announced it will abide by the city's order, requiring all guests 8 years of age and older inside buildings and attractions to mask up. More information and other safety measures are on its website.

"The goal of this ordinance is to reduce the infection rate of COVID-19 while at the same time keeping our community open for business," City Manager Mike Herr said in a news release. "By wearing a mask we are helping others stay well.

"Wearing a face covering during a pandemic is the right thing to do."

Winter Haven is the second city in Polk County to issue a similar order, with Lakeland leaders passing an order earlier this month.

There are a total of 7,630 positive COVID-19 cases in Polk County, with 141 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health. It reported 381 cases countywide Sunday, following daily highs of 405 cases on July 9 and 465 cases on June 26.

What other people are reading right now: